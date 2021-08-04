Alligator discovered in a hot tub at a Texas home is ‘arrested’ by police.

Last month, a Texas homeowner requested police aid after discovering an unusual guest relaxing in her hot pool.

Fulshear Police announced on Facebook on Thursday that they had been dispatched to a Fulshear Creek area to deal with a “criminal trespass.”

The department joked that an unknown suspect had entered a homeowner’s backyard and opted to take a swim in their hot tub (which was not turned on). “Officers Chavez and Landry arrived on the scene soon and saw the suspect swimming naked, despite the owner’s wishes.”

The culprit was a newborn alligator called “Emma” by officers.

The department’s bodycam footage shows the two cops working together to pull Emma from the sea. Emma swam away from officers as they tried to capture her in the water in an attempt to resist “arrest.” However, the cops were victorious.

Emma clenched her jaw down onto the grass when they laid her on the ground before transferring her to their vehicle, possibly in a last-ditch effort to avoid being hauled to the station as the officer squeezed her jaw shut with his hand. However, she was once again unsuccessful and was apprehended by the authorities.

“At first, the culprit resisted, but he was quickly apprehended and then freed without incident,” they laughed.

Commenters were amused by the department’s sense of humor, and some even went so far as to make their own jokes.

One Facebook user wondered, "Is no one going to notice that Emma was not read her rights?"

Another person said, “You need to change your name from Fulshear PD to Fulshear Police and Alligator Wrangling Department.”

It is prohibited for Texans to kill, raise, or possess an alligator without a special license under the Texas Endangered Species Act of 1973. If a Texan comes across a gator that is considered a nuisance, they should contact wildlife officials for assistance in removing and relocating the animal. Nuisance gators are classified as “an alligator that is depredating [killing livestock or pets]or a menace to human health or safety” in the state of Texas.

Emma isn't the first alligator to make the news in the last several months. A Florida residence was approached by an alligator two weeks ago.