Alligator Arrives at Church and is Greeted by Pastor

After an alligator was found walking near his church in Florida, a preacher recorded himself inviting the monster inside.

According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Daniel Gregory, the pastor at Victory Church in Lehigh Acres, Florida, filmed himself approaching a four-foot alligator that climbed out of a storm drain near the church.

“He’s coming to church, get ready,” the pastor said in a video captured by Gregory. “And I’m going to do something I probably shouldn’t do and go take a picture with it.”

“He showed up at our church. I’m not sure how he’s doing spiritually. This gator needs to be invited to church.”

He then explained, “We have services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings,” before handing the alligator a business card and asking, “Want to check us out?”

Gregory wrote about the incident in a Facebook post that accompanied the WBBH article, saying, “This is hilarious!” No one will ever take me seriously again,” he said, adding, “Of course, we welcome anybody and everything.”

However, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Adam Brown warned WBBH that getting as near to alligators as Gregory did is not recommended.

“We obviously encourage the viewing side of it, but you should never approach a wild animal in that manner. Brown warned, “It can be really harmful.” “There’s no use in taking a chance.”

Gregory stated the alligator fled the church grounds and returned to the storm drain after he attempted to baptize it, urging others not to “follow my example.”

Another alligator was discovered in an unusual area in Florida in June, when a customer visited a post office and discovered a seven-foot gator sleeping on the ground in the lobby.

The woman, who entered the building in Spring Hill around 3:30 a.m., was unharmed, and the alligator was later found by local trappers.

Several alligator sightings have been reported in Florida in the last two months, but human assaults are uncommon.

