Allies of Trump deny the theory. Trump could be re-elected president.

Some of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters may not feel that President Joe Biden won the election fairly, but they aren’t certain that Trump can reclaim the White House before the next election.

At least five occasions, Trump supporters have stated that the past president should be reinstated, removing Biden from office. While the failures of the forecasts led some to believe the notion, three major Trump supporters—Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Corey Lewandowski, and even Trump’s own attorney, Jenna Ellis—have warned people not to believe it.

“No, President Trump is not going to be ‘reinstated,’” said Ellis, who helped lead the charge for Trump’s challenge of the 2020 election results on Twitter in May. She emphasized that the only way to remove Biden would be to impeach and convict him, and that even if that happened, Trump would still not be elected president.

If the president is unable to serve, the vice president takes over, according to the presidential line of succession specified in the Constitution. The speaker of the House, the president pro tempore of the Senate, and members of the former president’s cabinet would then take over.

In a Twitter thread, Ellis stated, “The states had their opportunity to heal the corruption before January 20; they refused.” “The GOP is solely to blame.”

Trump told friends in June that he expected to be reinstated in August, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, and the claim was backed up by the National Review. Trump has never said publicly if he believes he can be reinstated, instead focused on the alleged election fraud, and his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, told Fox News Sunday that the former president has never discussed the notion to him.

While Lewandowski couldn’t comment on what Trump may have said to others, he claimed he wasn’t aware of “any provision in the Constitution” that would allow Trump to be reinstated.

“Neither do I know of any clause in the Constitution that allows someone who lost an election to run again if a recount is shown to be incorrect,” Lewandowski added. “There are concerns about election integrity. This is a condensed version of the information.