Allies of Rudy Giuliani form a “Freedom Fund” to defend him from lawsuits and “Deep State” attacks.

Rudy Giuliani’s allies announced on Saturday that they had gathered together to form a defense fund to help him deal with a slew of lawsuits, investigations, and so-called “deep state” attacks.

Former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik announced the creation of the Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund, a legal defense aimed to assist Giuliani with several current investigations, in a message on Twitter.

“We established the Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund in order to assist @RudyGiuliani in defending himself against spurious litigation, a politicized Justice Department, and the New York Bar. “This is this American Patriot’s official Defense Fund,” Kerik wrote.

Giuliani, who formerly worked as former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, has just been sued for attempting to invalidate the 2020 presidential election results.

The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court suspended Giuliani’s law license earlier this week, citing his “demonstrably false and deceptive comments to courts, politicians, and the public,” according to the five-justice bench.

The judgement stated, “These false assertions were intended to unfairly bolster respondent’s narrative that victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was snatched from his client owing to widespread voter fraud.”

Dominion Voting Systems, a voting software provider, is suing Giuliani for making false and misleading comments about the election outcome.

Furthermore, prosecutors in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) are investigating the former New York City mayor’s activities with Ukraine and his ties to two businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. In April, his flat was raided as part of the investigation.

However, Giuliani’s supporters allege that he is being pursued by members of the “deep state” who want to bring down all of Trump’s close allies.

“The Deep State is on a mission to take down every single one of President Donald J. Trump’s closest allies,” the Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund. This is a brief summary.