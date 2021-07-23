Allies of Donald Trump defy the former president by endorsing an Ohio House candidate.

Former President Donald Trump’s choice for the open U.S. House seat in Ohio is vying against candidates endorsed by other conservative leaders, an anti-abortion group, and Trump’s own former associates.

Former U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, who resigned in May to join the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, will be succeeded by the victorious candidate.

Mike Carey, Trump’s choice for the Republican-leaning 15th Congressional District campaign, was touted by Trump’s Save America PAC as “a courageous warrior for the people and our economy, is strong on the Border, and tough on Crime” in a release.

Carey is up against at least nine other candidates for the position, some of whom have gained backing from powerful former Trump friends or other organizations, despite the fact that Trump won Ohio twice by large numbers.

The special election primary for the 15th Congressional District, which is gerrymandered to cover all or part of 12 Ohio counties, including parts of Columbus, will be held on Aug. 3.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has also been campaigning for Carey across the area.

Stivers, a retired National Guard major general, is endorsing Jeff LaRe, a former deputy sheriff and security services company CEO, for re-election to Ohio’s 15th congressional district. LaRe is running on a pro-law enforcement platform that includes tough words on border control, immigration policy, the need to keep fighting the opioid problem, and a promise to keep Ohioans safe.

State Senators Stephanie Kunze and Bob Peterson, as well as former state Rep. Ron Hood, are among the one former and three current state lawmakers competing in the Republican primary.

On the Democratic side, state Rep. Allison Russo, a health policy expert, is vying for the party’s nomination against Greg Betts, a former Army officer and decorated combat veteran.

Kunze has the support of the Republican Party in Franklin, the district’s largest county, as well as the Value In Electing Women PAC, which aims to send Republican women to Congress.

“Ohio hasn’t had a single Republican woman in its congressional delegation in nearly a decade,” said Julie Conway, the organization’s executive director. “Stephanie Kunze is not only the best candidate for the 15th Congressional District, but she will also be a committed conservative and a strong advocate for the district’s needs. This is a condensed version of the information.