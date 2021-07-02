Allegations of sex abuse have been leveled against a prestigious California boarding school.

Police in California are looking into allegations of sexual misbehavior and abuse leveled against a former employee of one of the country’s most prestigious private boarding schools.

Since April, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office have been investigating a former Cate School employee for alleged sexual abuse and misbehavior on school grounds.

The school is located on a spacious campus in Carpinteria, California, and costs $53,750 per year for day students and $68,150 for boarding students.

According to a police statement, the inquiry began after the sheriff’s office received a complaint from required reporters from outside the school who were “speaking on behalf of the sexual assault survivors.”

Since the commencement of the inquiry, “detectives have discovered multiple sexual assault survivors in this case who are both current and former students of Cate School,” according to the sheriff’s office.

On June 24, investigators served search warrants on the school’s campus in order to obtain possible more evidence in connection with the claims.

The sheriff’s office is also trying to find out whether there are any other victims. It suspects there are more people who haven’t been found yet, and has requested anyone with information to contact them.

“We will refrain from identifying the suspect while the investigation is ongoing in order to maintain the integrity of the case and achieve justice for the survivors,” the police said.

Head of School Ben Williams confirmed to the campus community in a statement shared with The Los Angeles Times that the facility is “cooperating with a local law enforcement investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by a former employee, who worked at Cate School for six months and whose employment was terminated in February of 2020.”

“We are not publishing the suspect’s name at the request of the Sheriff’s Department in order to maintain the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation.”

The probe was announced barely two weeks after the Thacher School, a $64,700-per-year residential school in Ojai, California, released a 91-page report revealing that the academy had received roughly 20 claims of various sorts of sexual assault dating back to the 1980s.

