All the Ways America Failed to Prevent the Terrorist Attacks on September 11, 2001

These are some of the most widely researched days in American history, as well as some of the most tragic. From the time President George W. Bush received his first warning on August 6 until September 11, 19 Middle Eastern individuals worked methodically to carry out their evil plan, unmolested by authorities and unnoticed by intelligence agencies or airlines.

Something major was coming, and US intelligence knew it, but it was everything but orderly. The CIA was never able to fit the pieces together despite several evidence that some terrorist planning and preparations involved major commercial airliners. But, perhaps more importantly, neither the CIA nor the FBI (nor other agencies) made efficient use of the instruments available to them. There was no nationwide manhunt, no clear warning to airlines or airport security personnel. With officials primarily on vacation and staff never able to construct the mosaic, the federal government moved forward—oblivious, sluggish, even inept.

Following 9/11, there was finger-pointing directed at President Bush and the White House, the preceding Bill Clinton administration, the CIA, NSA, FBI, and even the Pentagon for missing things and failing to focus. America learned about “actionable intelligence,” “the wall,” and “joining the links,” and the public was frequently persuaded that the attacks were the result of US laws and civil liberties that all Americans enjoyed. The government’s largest reorganization since World Battle II, enormous new domestic spy agencies, and an interminable war followed. The administration justified warrantless monitoring, secret prisons, and torture by claiming that the restrictions in place at the time made counter-terrorism impossible.

The timeline of events building up to those fatal hours reveals how much of what happened after 9/11 could have been avoided. The panicky overreactions and compounding of errors were predicated on a perception that more attacks, including the use of weapons of mass destruction, were on the way. This is a condensed version of the information.