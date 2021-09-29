All the New Michelin-Starred Restaurants in California for 2021.

Michelin stars are the highest honor bestowed to cooks. Only the best in the business receive Michelin stars, and restaurateurs in California have reason to rejoice after the publication of Michelin’s latest guide to the state on Tuesday.

This week, 22 restaurants in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County, and elsewhere received their first Michelin star. A total of five restaurants gained a second star.

In California, there are 90 restaurants with at least one Michelin star. Only six restaurants hold three stars, including The French Laundry in Napa, which was pivotal in Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall campaign.

The new restaurants in the book for 2021 include everything from sushi bars to steakhouses, and they showcase cuisines from all around the world. This website provides information about new Michelin-starred restaurants in California.

Adega, San Jose, and the Bay Area and Wine Country

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.