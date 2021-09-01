All of the performances from the first semi-final of ‘America’s Got Talent’ can be seen here.

Last night (Tuesday, August 31), America’s Got Talent held its first semifinal, with the highly anticipated results program taking place tonight (Wednesday, September 1). The remaining 11 performers will compete for a spot in the final in the second round of semis next week (Tuesday, September 7).

The America’s Got Talent final will be held on Tuesday, September 14th, after an eight-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The victorious act will receive the title as well as a $1 million award.

From vocalists to acrobats and magicians, the first semifinal showcased a diverse range of talent on the Dolby Theatre Stage. The performances from the first America’s Got Talent semifinal are detailed on this page.

All of Jimmie Herrod’s Performances from the First Semifinal

Throughout his America’s Got Talent adventure, Jimmie Herrod has continually astonished the judges and spectators at home.

Jimmie was even the Golden Buzzer act for America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara, and he didn’t disappoint.

Jimmie stepped to the stage for his semi-final performance, singing Pink’s “Glitter in the Air,” to a standing ovation from the judges.

Demonstration of Taekwondo from around the world.

Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer act, World Taekwondo Demo, was featured on America’s Got Talent. For the semifinal, the team took to the Dolby Theatre Stage.

World Taekwondo Demo Team was judge Howie Mandel’s favorite act of the night.

Madilyn Bailey is a model and actress.

Madilyn Bailey, a singer, finished in the bottom two in the first quarterfinal. The judges couldn’t decide between her and Beyond Belief Dance Company, so the result was put to a public vote, with Madilyn coming out on top.

Madilyn sang her original song “Red Ribbon,” which she wrote in remembrance of her grandma, during her semi-final performance.

Rosalita, Peter

Peter Rosalita, a ten-year-old vocalist, wowed the judges with his rendition of Mariah Carey’s “Without You.”

Peter Rosalita, a ten-year-old vocalist, wowed the judges with his rendition of Mariah Carey's "Without You."