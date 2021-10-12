All of the flavors of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream that have been discontinued.

Vermont-based Since 1978, Ben & Jerry’s has been creating ice cream in a variety of flavors. Everyone has a favorite from the traditional line-up, whether it’s Peanut Butter Cup, Phish Food, or Cookie Dough.

Limited tastes and even fresh ones have been phased out over time to make way for new concepts.

Classics like Dublin Mudslide and Peanut Butter & Jelly — a flavor few can imagine being deleted from the list — are among them.

Ben and Jerry’s occasionally allows fans to “resurrect” their favorite flavor from a variety of alternatives, creating a “flavor graveyard” with a variety of options to pick from.

What Ben & Jerry’s Flavors Are No Longer Available?

The following is a list of tastes that have been placed in the flavor graveyard and can now be resurrected.

Vanilla ice cream with rum, fudge-covered rum, and malt balls are known as Schweddy Balls.

Wavy Gravy is a caramel and cashew brazil nut ice cream with toasted almonds and a chocolate hazelnut fudge swirl.

Sweet cream ice cream with chocolate cookie chunks, fudge dinosaurs, and a fudge swirl in Fossil Fuel.

Vanilla ice cream with fudge-covered caramel cashews and a caramel swirl in Turtle Soup.

Coffee liqueur ice cream with chocolate cookie crumb swirl and fudge cows from Vermonty Python.

Nuts ice cream with chocolate and pistachio fudge covered almonds and delicately roasted pistachios.

Milk chocolate cashew Aloha Macadamia Brazil nut butter ice cream with macadamia nuts and a milk chocolate swirl, topped with white and dark fudge.

Chocolate Comfort is a combination of low-fat chocolate truffle ice cream and low-fat white chocolate ice cream.

Frozen Yogurt with Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough – vanilla frozen yogurt with chocolate chip cookie dough.

Sugar Plum is a plum ice cream with a swirl of caramel.

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate-covered almonds, Ethan Almond.

Peanut Butter and Jelly ice cream has peanut butter chunks and strawberry jelly.

Milk chocolate and white chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge cows is called Bovinity Divinity.

Ginger ice cream with a fudge swirl from Miz Jelena’s Sweet Potato Pie.

Chocolate and coconut ice cream with white and dark chocolate bits, nuts, and roasted almonds, known as Urban Jumble.

Crème Brulee is a caramelized sugar swirled sweet custard ice cream.

Rainforest Crunch is a cashew-based ice cream. This is a condensed version of the information.