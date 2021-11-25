‘All Lives Matter,’ No, Ahmaud Arbery’s Father Didn’t Say.

The father of Ahmaud Arbery talked to the press outside a Georgia courthouse on Wednesday after three men were convicted of his son’s murder.

However, some sites and reporters have misquoted Marcus Arbery Sr., implying that he used a divisive slogan linked with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Several tweets went viral saying Arbery remarked “all lives count.”

He truly remarked, “All lives matter,” as he expressed his desire for no other family to lose a child the way he did.

He remarked outside the Glynn County Courthouse, “We conquered that lynch mob.” “We’ve got that lynch mob… letting you know that Black children’s lives are unimportant.

“For the record, all lives matter, not just those of African-American youngsters. Nobody should have to go through this. I don’t want to see any father witness their child being lynched or killed like that. As a result, it’s all our fault. It’s entirely our fault.

The judgments were also applauded by Black Lives Matter. "GUILTY! We salute #AhmaudArbery's spirit and give our best wishes to his family," the organization announced on Twitter.

"Thank you to everyone who helped organize, protested, ran, posted, and prayed. Every effort was made to bring about as much justice as possible. May this triumph serve as motivation to continue the fight for Black liberation."

“Thank you to everyone who helped organize, protested, ran, posted, and prayed. Every effort was made to bring about as much justice as possible. May this triumph serve as motivation to continue the fight for Black liberation.” During the racial justice rallies that erupted after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer in May 2020, Ahmaud Arbery’s name became a rallying cry.

Arbery’s killing in February 2020 drew little attention at first, but a video of the fatal shooting went viral, causing a public outrage.

