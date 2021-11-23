‘All Is Not Well,’ a viral TikTok video captures a couple arguing over a Taylor Swift song.

Taylor Swift’s song All Too Well from her album Red (Taylor’s Version) went viral, causing an argument between one “Swiftie” and her boyfriend, which was captured in a viral TikTok video.

Shane Barton, who goes by the TikTok handle @mogwaiis, videotaped himself overhearing a possible fight between his roommate and her boyfriend over the music.

“All is NOT well,” stated the video’s caption, which has received over 2 million views.

When Scooter Braun became the owner of Swift’s masters, she began re-recording her first six albums. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was her previous single, which she released in April 2021.

According to Washington Newsday, the re-recorded version of her 2012 album contained the original 19 tracks as well as 12 new songs she wrote expressly for it.

A 10-minute short film featuring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, titled All Too Well, was also released, and it has earned 45 million views on YouTube.

Many of Swift’s songs are inspired by past relationships, and fans have long speculated that actor Jake Gyllenhaal is the subject of All Too Well, as the two dated from October to December in 2010. While they were dating, Swift was 20 years old and Gyllenhaal was 29 years old.

“All I’m saying is I just don’t understand what he did,” Barton’s roommate’s boyfriend stated. “Their romance was longer than that terrible song.” “Oh my god, Brad, you need to get out of here,” the TikToker’s roommate said.

Commenters were quick to weigh in on the couple’s quarrel.

One TikTok user wrote, “If a man can’t understand what Jake did wrong, he’ll do the same thing to you.”

Another comment said, “I just want a man to safeguard my reputation the way he would a man he has never met.”

A commenter noted, “Brad’s reaction is the reason the song had to be 10 minutes long.”

Others said his reaction to the song was a warning sign.

“Like, why is he so enraged over a song about [people]he doesn’t even know?” enquired one spectator.

“Obviously, ‘Brad’ doesn’t respect her or her interests,” wrote another. As a result, he belongs in the garbage.” A commentator joked, “RED flag (Brad’s Version).”

“My ex used to make arguments like this, and he’s trying to gaslight me.” This is a condensed version of the information.