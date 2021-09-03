‘All About the Butt’, a video explaining how to hold cats, has been viewed nearly 10 million times.

Cats have been online celebrities for decades, and a viral TikTok video proves that they can still win hearts when a shelter employee explained how to hold them.

Shelter president Scott Person speaks to the camera while holding numerous animals in various positions in a video provided by Texas cat shelter The Cattery.

Person claims that the various holds are aimed to keep the cat from becoming “all squiggly,” which he insists is a “technical phrase.”

As of Friday morning, the video, captioned “All about the butt,” has gained over 8.1 million views, 1.6 million likes, and nearly 10,000 comments on TikTok.

“You always want to support their butt,” Person says when holding a cat. “Always support a cat’s backside when holding them.”

Person then moves on to the “football hold,” in which he picks up a cat and holds it like a football, with his elbow supporting the animal’s backside.

Person concludes, “The trick to carrying a cat is to make sure the cat is comfy and well-supported so their body isn’t dangling—when that’s they get all squiggly.”

The aptly titled football grip is also advised by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), which claims that when done correctly, the hold allows the cat’s weight to rest safely on the handler’s forearm.

The ASPCA recommends using the hold on calm, sociable cats. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has further information.

The taco and burrito holds, both advised by the ASPCA, entail enveloping the cat, either inside a towel with its head protruding out the front (the burrito hold) or nestled inside of its cat bed (the taco hold). Both of these holds are demonstrated in this video.

It’s not the first time that advice about carrying cats has gone viral. Uri Burstyn of the Arbutus West Animal Clinic and Vancouver East Veterinary Clinic in Vancouver posted the YouTube video “How to pick up a cat like a pro” in May 2018.

Users were enthralled by the video’s lighthearted tone and by one particularly enormous cat, Mr. Pirate, who was utilized by Burstyn to demonstrate a shoulder-hold.

