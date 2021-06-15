Alicia Silverstone Reveals Her Correct Name Pronunciation, Which We Had All Been Misspelling

Because of her breakout performance in the cult film Clueless, Alicia Silverstone is instantly recognizable.

Silverstone, 44, played the adorable Cher Horowitz in the 1995 thriller.

Despite the fact that she is a household name, it appears that we have been mispronouncing her for years.

The mother-of-one used TikTok to clarify how to say Alicia as she put together a film on the site.

A woman says, “Tell me your name,” “Then tell me how people mispronounce it.”

“Just an FYI… it’s Ali-SEE-yuh.” Silverstone, who joined Instagram in June, captioned a video.

The distinctive voice of Alicia Silverstone

The video has been seen over 10 million times since it was published on Friday, with Silverstone outlining all of the many pronunciations she has heard.

“My name is Alicia, Ali-SEE-yuh, not Aleesha, not Alisha, Ali-SEE-yuh.” said the star of Batman & Robin.

She explained that she has become accustomed to the mistakes over time, adding: “It does not, however, bother me! My dear mother, on the other hand, did not approve, and as a result, Ali-SEE-yuh was born.”

Fans were startled by Silverstone’s discovery, which he also posted on Twitter and Instagram, with even die-hard fans admitting they had been deceived for decades.

StC Homebrew made the following observation: “Because I am near in age to her, she has always been in the spotlight for me; I had no clue people had trouble pronouncing her name. I was taken aback.”

Alice saberhagen made the following comment: “What exactly is this? My entire existence has been made up.”

“Well it seems like I’ve been saying your name wrong my whole life.” Autumn explained.

“Her name is Cher, C-H-E-R people mispronounce it as Alicia.” ten thousand laughed.

Furthermore, Dana Marlowe stated: “I would like to express my regret for mispronouncing your name throughout the 1990s and into the present. Ali-SEE-yuh, it is a pleasure to meet you.”

While the TikToker for whom she stitched the film, Mahogany Lox, gushed: “Thank you so much for putting my video together!! Clueless is one of my all-time favorite movies. I even bought a white Jeep and christened it Cher! My coronary artery heart”

When a superfan disclosed an Entertainment Weekly report that was printed, it appears that Silverstone has been seeking to correct people for years. This is a condensed version of the original.