Ali Abulaban: Who Is He? Wife and Friend of a TikTok Star are Accused of Murder.

Ali Abulaban was in court this week, accused of murdering his wife Ana and his friend Rayburn Barron. Abulaban, a TikTok star known as JinnKid on the platform, has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the murders on October 21.

Deputy District Attorney Taren Brast said The San Diego Union-Tribune that Abulaban installed a listening device on his 5-year-old daughter’s iPad, allowing him to hear what was going on in her house with his estranged wife, Ana.

According to Brast, Abulaban overheard Ana and another man chatting and drove to their home, where he shot both of them before picking up his daughter from school.

If found guilty, he could face the death penalty due to his accusations and special-circumstance claims of multiple homicides, which means more than one first-degree murder is being tried in the same trial.

Ali Abulaban: Who Is He?

Ali Abulaban is a TikTok celebrity who rose to prominence as JinnKid.

He has 949,500 followers and is recognized for his impressions and hilarious skits, most notably of Al Pacino’s character Tony Montana in the 1983 film Scarface.

Abulaban also does impressions and sketches as a fictionalized version of American rapper 6ix9ine, as well as scenes mocking the video game Skyrim.

Before becoming a social media celebrity, the 29-year-old Virginia native was a singer who began his career at the age of 14.

Abulaban was married to Ana and had a 5-year-old kid with her. Brast, on the other hand, claimed that they had become separated in the week leading up to her death, and that police had been called owing to domestic violence charges.

Ana was apparently seeking a restraining order against her spouse, who had moved out of their shared house on October 18, according to the Union-Tribune.

Brast said in court that Abulaban had planted a listening device on his daughter’s iPad and heard Ana and another man’s voices.

According to Brast, security camera footage from Ana’s 35th-floor apartment shows Abulaban fleeing out of the elevator.

Barron was shot three times that day before Ana was shot as well.

According to Brast, Abulaban called his mother after the killings and confessed to the crime before going to pick up his daughter from school while still in possession of a. This is a condensed version of the information.