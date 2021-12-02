Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who supports Ilhan Omar, claims Boebert is a member of the ‘Ku Klux Klan Caucus.’

Republican Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert and other far-right members of Congress have been dubbed the “Ku Klux Klan caucus” by Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after Boebert hurled Islamophobic slurs at Democratic Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar and another Muslim member of Congress.

“People truly don’t comprehend the size, severity, and volume of threats targeting (Omar),” wrote Ocasio-Cortez in a tweet on Wednesday morning. “[Republican House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy is so anxious to become [House] speaker that he’s collaborating with his Ku Klux Klan caucus to look the other way and facilitate violent targeting of (women of color) members of Congress.” This is something that cannot be overlooked.” Following Boebert’s Islamophobic statements, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a video of Omar sharing a death threat voicemail she had received.

People are truly unaware of the scope, severity, and number of threats aimed at @IlhanMN.

Kevin McCarthy is so desperate to become Speaker of the House that he is collaborating with his Ku Klux Klan caucus to look the other way and condone the violent targeting of minority members of Congress.

This is something that cannot be overlooked. https://t.co/ppridf6bZl Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) is a member of the Democratic Party. 1st of December, 2021 The voicemail began, “We see you, sand [n-word] bitch.” “We’re aware of your activities. You’re all trying to take over our country. Don’t be concerned. There are lots of those who would gladly remove you from the face of the f**king world… You’re a f**king Muslim scumbag. You’re a Jihadist, aren’t you? B*tch, you’re not going to live much longer. “I’m almost certain of it.” During a press conference conducted by the three Muslim Congress members on Tuesday evening, Omar played the message. McCarthy and Republican leadership must be held accountable, the members stated, in order to address Islamophobia among the GOP ranks.

In two recent videos, Boebert refers to Omar as a “Jihad Squad” member and a terrorist bomber within the Capitol. Boebert called Omar and fellow Muslim Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan “blackhearted nasty women who want to destroy America” in one of the videos. “It is not merely an attack on me when a sitting member of Congress refers to a colleague as a “member of the Jihad Squad” and fabricates a tale to suggest that I will blow up the Capitol. This is a condensed version of the information.