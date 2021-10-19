Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demands that the chair of the New York Democratic Party resign over the David Duke comparison.

Jay Jacobs, the chair of the New York State Democratic Party, should quit, according to New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after making statements comparing Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton to former Ku Klux Klan (KKK) leader David Duke.

On Tuesday morning, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Jay Jacobs absolutely should resign for his horrible statements comparing a Black single mother who won a historic election to David Duke.”

“The Democratic candidate for Mayor of Buffalo is India Walton. “No amount of old boys’ club racism or misogyny will change that,” the Democratic lawmaker added.

Jay Jacobs should resign immediately after making deplorable remarks comparing a Black single mother who won a historic election to David Duke.

The Democratic candidate for Mayor of Buffalo is India Walton. No amount of misogynistic racism from the old boys’ club will change that. https://t.co/8umSM3jpaP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) is a member of the Democratic Party. The date is October 19, 2021. On Monday, Jacobs apologized for his comparison.

Jacobs made the comments in response to a question from a Spectrum News reporter about why he hadn’t endorsed Walton’s campaign. He claimed that as state party chair, he is not obligated to support every Democratic candidate.

As an example, he proposed a “quite different” scenario in which Duke, the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, relocated to New York and campaigned for mayor of Rochester as a Democrat.

“Do I have to back David Duke?” “I don’t believe so,” Jacobs responded. “Of course, India Walton does not fall into the same category, but it merely begs the question—is it a must?” It isn’t required. It’s something you make the decision to do. That’s why it’s a recommendation.” “This is what’s wrong with public conversation today—people want to find anything to be angry about, so they twist remarks, or disregard statements, to make their argument,” Jacobs tweeted in response to the backlash. That doesn’t mean they’re correct.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said in a statement that Jacobs’ comments were “absolutely unacceptable,” adding, “The analogy used was obscene and beyond ludicrous.” Representative Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat, has also called on Jacobs to resign.

“To equate India Walton, a Black woman, with David Duke, who defends the legacy of, is absurd.” This is a condensed version of the information.