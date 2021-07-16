Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Demands an End to Cuba’s “Absurdly Cruel” Embargo

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic New York Representative, has called on the United States to lift its “absurdly cruel” embargo on Cuba.

“Like never before, Cubans are rising up and protesting for their rights. “We stand in solidarity with them, and we denounce President Daz-anti-democratic Canel’s actions,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. “Suppression of the media, expression, and protest are all examples of civil rights violations.”

The statement continued, “We must also name the United States’ involvement to Cuban suffering: our sixty-year-old blockade.” “The United Nations overwhelmingly voted last month to call on the United States to lift its embargo on Cuba. The embargo is excessively harsh, and the cruelty is the point, as it is with so many other US policies aimed at Latin Americans.”

She said, “I categorically reject the Biden administration’s defense of the embargo.” “It is never appropriate for us to employ cruelty against ordinary people as a form of leverage.”

