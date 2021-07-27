Alex Ovechkin signs a $47.5 million deal to return to the Washington Capitals.

According to the Associated Press, Alex Ovechkin will return to the Washington Capitals for a five-year deal worth $47.5 million.

The Russian winger led the Capitals to their only Stanley Cup triumph and is attempting to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal-scoring record.

The sportsman announced the news on Twitter, writing, “I’M BACK DC!!!!” alongside a photo of him holding up his contract surrounded by family.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Ovechkin, who turns 36 in October, is fifth all-time in goals scored, 164 behind Gretzky’s record of 894, which was thought to be unbreakable for a long time. To catch Gretzky throughout this contract, which expires when he is 41 years old, Ovechkin would have to average nearly 33 goals per season.

In a statement, general manager Brian MacLellan said, “Alex is the face of our franchise and is committed to this club and this city.” “Alex exemplifies everything that our club stands for, and we’re happy that he will play for the Capitals for the next five years.”

Ovechkin extended his deal for one more season than most expected, taking him past longtime teammate Nicklas Backstrom’s contract, which runs through 2024-25. MacLellan can keep a playoff- and Cup-contending core around him thanks to the salary cap hit of $9.5 million, which is barely below Ovechkin’s annual pay during his $124 million, 13-year contract that is about to expire.

“Alex is a world-class athlete who will be remembered not just for guiding the club to its ultimate objective of winning the Stanley Cup, but also for motivating the next generation of fans and young players,” said Ted Leonsis, owner of the franchise. “He is dedicated not only to the team but also to the community, and we want to see him in a Capitals uniform for many years to come.”

Since his debut in 2005, Ovechkin, a Moscow native, has scored 244 more goals than the next-closest player, Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby. His 1,320 points are second only to Crosby, who has been a lifelong nemesis of Ovechkin’s since the two first entered the league together.

One piece of the Capitals’ summer puzzle was re-signing Ovechkin. The Capitals waited until after the Seattle game to sign Ovechkin to a new contract. This is a condensed version of the information.