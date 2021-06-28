Alejandro Mayorkas of the Department of Homeland Security defends Kamala Harris’ border trip to El Paso over crisis areas.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas defended Vice President Biden’s border trip to El Paso above other crisis regions in Texas, such as the Rio Grande Valley (RVG) or Fort Bliss, which have borne the brunt of the extraordinary influx of Central American migrants in recent months.

Mayorkas told CBS on Monday, “It was my recommendation to visit El Paso.” “El Paso is one of the busiest of the nine sectors spanning the southwest border, and it also allows us to view the full scope of our work.”

“Not only were we able to tour the port, where we propel lawful trade and travel via that port of entry, but we were also able to view the primary processing facility, where we encounter migrants, bring them to shelter for transfer to Health and Human Services,” Mayorkas added.

Vice President Kamala Harris made a long-awaited journey to the southern border on Friday, joined by Mayorkas, to address migration. There have been increasing requests for Harris to tour border patrol stations that have grown overburdened due to the influx of unaccompanied migrant children.

However, Harris’ trip drew bipartisan criticism for stopping in El Paso rather than the lower RVG, which has become the hub of the surge because it is where most migrants make the actual border crossing.

RVG had more than double the number of migrant interactions than El Paso in May, according to the most recent data from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Last month, CBP reported more than 50,000 interactions in RVG and over 22,000 encounters at El Paso.

According to year-to-date data, RVG has seen 30 percent of border interactions, the most of any area in the southwest, compared to El Paso, which has seen roughly 13 percent of confrontations, the fourth busiest behind Tucson and Del Rio.

“It was here in El Paso that the previous administration’s child separation program was implemented,” Harris said during his visit.

However, she was chastised for not visiting Fort Bliss, which is barely 10 miles from El Paso and houses hundreds of unaccompanied minors.

The high number of migrant kids has posed a new dilemma for the Biden administration, which has pledged not to deport unaccompanied children but to place them in the custody of the Human and Health Services Department while they await deportation. This is a condensed version of the information.