Alec Baldwin Live Updates: Sheriff’s Office Says No Charges Have Been Filed in Fatal Accidental Shooting on Set.

Alec Baldwin, a Hollywood actor, accidently killed one colleague and badly injured another while using a pretend gun with blank shots, prompting an exceptional investigation.

The event, which occurred on the set of his new Western film “Rust” in New Mexico, claimed the lives of his 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins and writer-director Joel Souza, who is still in hospital “undergoing treatment for his injuries.”

Santa Fe deputies, who arrived at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set immediately after the incident in response to a 911 call, have kept the set closed down. It’s uncertain whether or if filming will resume.

No charges have been brought as of yet in the fatal set shooting.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement to the Associated Press that no charges have been filed in connection with the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust.”

According to the Associated Press, a spokeswoman for Alec Baldwin stated there was an accident involving the misfiring of a prop gun with blanks.

Detectives are looking into what type of projectile was fired from the prop gun and how it happened, said to spokesman Juan Rios.

Rios said in a statement that the inquiry “remains ongoing and active.” “This incident has not resulted in any charges being filed. Detectives are continuing to question witnesses.”