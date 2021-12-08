Alberto Lucio, a 20-year-old Marine, was killed while assisting a crashed SUV on the interstate.

Alberto Lucio, a US Marine who was killed while rescuing a driver and a passenger in a damaged SUV on an Interstate near Camp Pendleton, California, has been identified.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the county Medical Examiner’s Office, Lance Cpl. Lucio, a military policeman stationed nearby, was assisting the couple whose vehicle was in traffic lanes along the southside of I-5 at Las Pulgas Road.

With its lights out, the Ford Edge had lost control and crashed.

According to the CHP, while the Marine was assisting the two persons in the smashed Ford, an international box truck collided with the marine and the SUV. Lucio passed away on the spot.

Darryl Sheffey, 36, and a 31-year-old lady were trapped inside the smashed SUV. Both of them were rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with critical injuries, according to the CHP. There were no additional injuries reported.

When Sheffey is discharged from the hospital, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Nicole Pacheco informed the San Diego Union-Tribune that he will be put into jail on suspicion of several criminal offenses. The official gave no further information about the felony charges.

According to the CHP, Lucio “was attempting to do the right thing, he was trying to help someone in need.” “Unfortunately, freeway traffic was still going at the time, and a box van came up behind the vehicle and collided with it.” The serviceman was a military police officer with the USMC Security and Emergency Services Battalion in Smithville, Tennessee. A National Defense Service Medal and a Global War on Terrorism Medal were among his military honors.

In a news statement on Monday, a Camp Pendleton official said, “Our sincere condolences are with the Marine’s family, friends, and unit service members.”

“By stopping on Interstate 5 to provide crucial aid to a person in need, Lance Corporal Lucio accomplished a gallant and unselfish act,” said Col. John Black, commanding officer of the Camp Pendleton-based unit.

“Lance Corporal Lucio sacrificed his life for others. His efforts exemplified servant leadership and embodied the best qualities of our emergency responders.” We’ve reached out to the California Highway Patrol for more information.