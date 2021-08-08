Alabama has completed the construction of a nitrogen gas execution system.

According to the Associated Press, the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a court filing earlier this week that it is waiting to see if the nitrogen hypoxia system is ready before creating guidelines for how it would be used.

In an August 2 document, a lawyer for the state attorney general’s office stated, “The ADOC has finished the initial physical build on the nitrogen hypoxia system.” “A safety specialist visited the site to assess the system. The ADOC is exploring additional health and safety measures as a result of the visit.”

Alabama law allows for the use of nitrogen hypoxia in executions, but it has never been employed. The ADOC was asked for feedback on the system’s operation.

The nitrogen hypoxia execution procedure is still being developed, according to a representative, who declined to give any details due to “possible security considerations.”

A lawsuit filed by a death row inmate seeking to have a spiritual adviser present for his execution revealed details about the state’s plans for building the system.

Unless an offender chooses the electric chair, Alabama law mandates that executions be carried out by lethal injection. However, as fatal injection medications have proven more difficult to procure in recent years, several jurisdictions have turned to alternate methods of execution, such as firing squads and gas.

Alabama, along with Oklahoma and Mississippi, approved legislation in 2019 legalizing the use of nitrogen gas to execute inmates, with supporters claiming that it was a more compassionate means of execution.

However, critics have compared it to human experimentation, claiming that no state has ever employed the approach or produced a methodology for it.

“Execution by nitrogen hypoxia is experimental in a very genuine sense,” said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, to This website earlier.

“No one knows if it will work the way its proponents claim it will because it has never been done before. And there’s no way to test it because killing someone against their will for the purpose of research is unethical.”

"If nitrogen hypoxia works as well as its proponents claim, it could be a viable option to fatal injection," he continued.