Alabama doctors are worried that Biden’s administration may restrict monoclonal antibody treatments.

After the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) decided to temporarily limit monoclonal antibody orders, Alabama doctors are concerned about the impact on health care systems.

The summer’s jump in coronavirus cases spurred a surge in monoclonal antibody orders, with 70% of them going to only seven states. Due to a limited supply of doses, the HHS notified that the amount of doses that can be ordered at any given moment will be temporarily limited in order to ensure that the therapy is available for future patients.

The announcement comes at a time when Alabama’s hospitals are “packed and under enormous stress,” according to Dr. Aruna Arora, president of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama. Physicians are “very concerned” about the plan to limit supply and access, she said, given the high number of hospitalizations in the state.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are overwhelming health care systems in Alabama, which has one of the lowest immunization rates in the country. This is hurting the ability of health-care providers to treat not only COVID-19 patients, but any patients who require hospitalization for whatever reason, placing even those who have been vaccinated at danger.

After suffering a heart emergency, Alabama resident Ray DeMonia, 74, had to seek treatment at a hospital about 200 miles away from his home, according to his obituary. Staff at his local emergency room had to phone 43 hospitals in three states before finding a place at Mississippi’s cardiac intensive care unit.

“In honor of Ray, please be vaccinated if you haven’t already,” the obituary said, “in order to free up resources for non-COVID related emergencies.” “He would not want any other family to go through what he and his family went through.”

Alabama’s state health officer, Dr. Scott Harris, told This website that the shots are essential for preventing hospitalization and death, and that immunizations are a primary priority for the state. Although both experts agreed that immunizations are critical in reducing hospital strains, outpatient therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, are also a vital part of the pandemic response, according to Arora.

