Al Roker Fires Back at “Young Punks,” Claiming He’s “Too Old” to Cover Hurricane Ida.

Al Roker slammed “young punks” for implying that he was too elderly to cover hurricanes.

It came after Roker, 67, appeared live on NBC’s Meet the Press from Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans on Sunday as Hurricane Ida approached landfall.

As he reported on what is essentially a “15 mile-wide, F3 tornado,” the weather forecaster was pounded by massive waves.

Some Twitter users expressed concern for Roker’s safety after seeing the video, and some even suggested that he was too elderly to be reporting live on television in such dangerous conditions.

Roker retaliated with a video of him removing lake water from his boots in his hotel bathroom in a tweet.

“To all those who were concerned about my covering #Idaho on #lakepontchartrain, I apologize. a) This is something I offered to do. It’s all part of the job. b) My team and I are safe and sound, and we’ve returned to our hotel; c) for those who think I’m too old to be doing this, keep up,” he tweeted.

Roker came back on the air soon after, speaking with Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC from New Orleans’ French Quarter.

