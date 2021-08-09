Al Gore claims that the top COVID lesson is also relevant to climate change.

Former US Vice President Al Gore, now an environmentalist, said Monday that one significant lesson to be learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic is that scientists’ warnings should be heard rather than dismissed carelessly by politicians.

Gore reacted to the United Nations’ release of a “deafening” climate change report on Monday, which declared unambiguously that human activities are “unequivocally” causing global warming.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, issued its most alarming report to date, warning that some existing man-made harm to the planet could become permanent in a matter of years. The report, as well as several activists, including Al Gore, have emphasized the urgent need for global decarbonization.

U.N. Officials branded Monday’s findings as a “code red for humanity,” joining environmental campaigners in issuing a collective warning. “It’s just assured that it’s going to grow worse,” said Linda Mearns, a senior scientist with the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The National Center for Atmospheric Research is a non-profit organization that does research on the atmosphere. “There is nowhere to go, nowhere to hide,” according to global surface temperature data, which predicts a significant increase in heat waves and other extreme weather patterns by 2040. If temperatures continue to climb at their current rate, the analysis predicts a considerable increase in the number of devastating fires, floods, and other extreme weather events in the next decades.

On Monday, Al Gore, the director of the popular 2006 global warming film “An Inconvenient Truth,” utilized the release of the U.N. COVID-19 and climate change are compared in this paper, as well as what scientists have done to protect people.

“One of the most important lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is that we should all pay attention when experts warn us about an impending threat. The @IPCC CH is once again sounding the alarm on the climate disaster, and their message is clearer than ever,” the former vice president and Tennessee Democratic senator and representative tweeted Monday.

The United Nations is a global organization. After being constituted to address the issue in 1988, the group first presented its climate change report in 1992. Some have previously criticized the IPCC for providing estimates that many environmental activists considered to be excessively cautious.

However, Monday’s report reintroduced some of the study’s most direct and urgent messages, particularly around decarbonization and a major reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. This is a condensed version of the information.