Airlines Under Pressure as Millions Fly Across U.S. Thanksgiving Travel Live Updates: Airlines Under Pressure as Millions Fly Across U.S.

As millions of Americans fly across the United States to see their families for Thanksgiving, airlines are feeling the strain. Over the next seven days, the Transportation Security Administration estimates that at least 20 million travelers will transit through American airports, nearly returning to pre-COVID levels.

It comes as airlines continue to grapple with the pandemic’s effects, with nine of the country’s top airlines canceling 1.9 percent of flights from June to October this year, up from 1.6 percent in 2019.

The highway network is also projected to be overburdened, with far more people on the roads than last year and a sharp drop in gas costs during the holidays encouraging even more people to drive.

Follow The Washington Newsday’s liveblog all day Wednesday for the most up-to-date information…