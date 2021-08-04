Airless ‘Tweels’ are being tested by soldiers on difficult terrain, and they may soon be available for civilian vehicles.

On both utility and ordinary vehicles, a revolutionary airless tire could be the next big thing.

Michelin is testing a new tire named a “Tweel,” which combines the words “tire” and “wheel.” The Tweel is also airless and designed to function similarly to a regular tire.

The US Army, in collaboration with Michelin, tested the Tweels on several Army vehicles in the Tropic Regions Test Center (TRTC) in South America.

Tweel tires have been used on the Polaris MZMR, a military vehicle, by test officers. This truck has also been utilized in Afghanistan in recent years, making it an excellent vehicle for testing the Tweel.

On July 30, Carlos Mora, a TRTC test officer, remarked, “It is not as comfortable, but it is sturdier and heavier with a rolling cage.” “It has a clearer mission.”

The Tweel will also never flatten, which is a great benefit for soldiers who are deployed in a variety of combat circumstances.

“One motivation for this technique is to reduce weight in compact vehicles so you don’t have to carry a spare tire, jacks, or materials to mend a puncture,” Mora explained.

Tweel tires have shown to be robust and adaptable to a variety of terrains. After being tested in the bush and on land, they also last three times longer than ordinary tires.

“All of these old mining and logging roads were ideal conditions for the vehicle,” Mora said. “The consumer also enjoyed the soil composition.”

The Tweel tire was developed by Michelin over a ten-year period and is now available for UTVs. GM is also working on a “Uptis” version of the Tweel tire. The acronym Uptis stands for “Unique Punctureproof Tire System.”

“Uptis illustrates that Michelin’s ambition for the future of sustainable mobility is a reality. We can capture the future now by working with important partners like GM, who share our aspirations for revolutionizing mobility,” says Michelin Group CEO Florent Menegaux.

“We are happy to cooperate with Michelin on this breakthrough technology, and we are intrigued about the potential that Uptis presents,” said Steve Kiefer, senior vice president of global buying and supply chain at General Motors.

“Uptis is an excellent choice for leading the charge. This is a condensed version of the information.