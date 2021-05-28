Aiden Fucci Told Friends Murder Was ‘Imminent,’ State Attorney Alleges Tristyn Bailey Was In Wrong Place

According to Florida 7th Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza, Aiden Fucci, the adolescent charged in the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, had warned pals the killing was “imminent” before Bailey’s death.

“He told his buddies he was going to kill someone and that it was going to happen soonâ€”within the next 30 days or a month, he said “During a press conference on Thursday, Larizza stated. “And he mentioned it to a few of his pals a few times.”

The state attorney said, “He intimated to witnesses that he was going to kill someone by bringing them into the woods and stabbing them, which are absolutely the facts of this case.”

Despite the fact that Fucci reportedly meant to conduct a homicide, he never included Bailey in his preparations. Bailey’s death, according to Larizza, could have been caused by a fortuitous contact.

“There was never a point where a specific individual was identified, and the sad reality is that this might have simply been a case of being in the wrong location at the wrong time,” Larizza added.

Bailey was discovered deceased in a wooded area of St. Johns, Florida on May 9 after going missing the day before. The girl had been stabbed to death, it was discovered a few days later.

An autopsy revealed 114 stab wounds on Bailey, according to the state attorney. More than a third of the wounds were defensive in nature, according to the medical examiner.

Authorities arrested Fucci, a classmate of Bailey’s, in connection with his death the day after he was discovered dead. He was initially charged with second-degree murder, but motions to upgrade the accusation to pre-mediated first-degree murder were filed on Friday.

Prosecutors have also chosen to prosecute the adolescent in adult court.

“It gives me no pleasure to charge a 14-year-old with first-degree murder as an adult, but I can also tell you that the executive team and I reviewed all of the facts, all of the circumstances, the applicable law, and it was not a difficult decision to make that he should be charged as an adult,” Larizza said Thursday.

“I hope that the vicious and horrible murder will teach parents that they must be aware of what their children are doing and saying. This is a condensed version of the information.