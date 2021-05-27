Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of stabbing 14-year-old Tristyn Bailey in a “horrific” stabbing, will be tried as an adult on a murder charge.

Prosecutors are upgrading the charges and charging the 14-year-old boy as an adult with premeditated first-degree murder, according to motions filed in Volusia County, Florida district court on Thursday.

Fucci was arrested on May 10 and charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Bailey. The public defender’s office will now represent the teen.

On Thursday afternoon, R.J. Larizza, the Seventh Circuit State Attorney, is expected to offer an update on the murder investigation.

According to a statement from the State Attorney’s office, “we appreciate the patience and support from family, friends, neighbors, and all of the persons who have been following this horrific case.” “We are nearing the end of our in-depth examination of the facts, circumstances, and legislation. Mr. Larizza intends to address a number of questions and issues that arose as a result of the horrible homicide at the time.”

Bailey went missing on May 9 and was discovered dead the next day in a rural region near St. Johns, Florida.

Sheriff Rob Hardwick of St. Johns County told WJXT that the girl had been stabbed “horribly” many times, and that “the word accident is not involved in this case.”

The newest court proceedings came after a Change.org petition requesting Larizza’s office to charge Fucci, who was a classmate of Bailey’s at Patriot Oaks Academy, as an adult, collected more than 700,000 signatures.

“Tristyn Bailey was assassinated. She was only 13 years old at the time. Her assailant is 14 years old and has been charged with second-degree murder. However, he should be tried as an adult,” according to the petition.

“He showed no remorse for what he did,” the letter said. He posted on his Snapchat story a picture of him in a police car saying, ‘[Has anyone] seen Tristyn lately?’ knowing he had just murdered her the night before. Tristyn is deserving of justice.”

Fucci’s account changed numerous times since the inquiry began, according to the sheriff’s office, but he eventually made additional admissions that were verified by security video and other evidence.

