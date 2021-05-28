Aiden Fucci faces life in prison but will not face the death penalty for the murder of Tristyn Bailey.

After prosecutors announced that he is being tried as an adult, the young boy accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey many times in Florida faces a life sentence.

Aiden Fucci, 14, will be tried as an adult after being charged with the first-degree murder of the girl, according to motions filed in Volusia County, Florida district court.

If convicted, the suspect will be spared the death penalty because all criminals under the age of 18 at the time of the crime are exempt from the penalty. In 2005, the United States Supreme Court declared that death punishment for minors is unconstitutional.

Bailey’s family reported her missing around 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 9. The next day, her body was discovered in a wooded region of St. Johns, Florida.

R.J. Larizza, the Seventh Circuit State Attorney, said in a press conference on Thursday that an autopsy revealed Bailey had been stabbed 114 times, 49 of which the medical examiner determined were defensive in nature.

“It was definitely a struggle. This unfortunate young lady had defensive wounds and was battling for her life,” Larizza explained.

According to Larizza, investigators believe the stabbing was premeditated since Fucci made statements to “many people” that he meant to kill someone.

“He didn’t disclose who that was, but he told witnesses he was going to kill someone by bringing them into the woods and stabbing them, which is absolutely the facts of this case,” Larizza said. Unfortunately, it’s possible that this was simply a matter of being at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Prosecutors believed that was the “only option” they had, according to Larizza. “There was no other option.” The juvenile justice system is designed for children who have drug problems or who commit non-violent crimes, according to the state attorney.

“When you have kids who have reached this level of violence, the time and accountability aren’t there, and the services aren’t there. This case belongs in the adult system.”

Christina Opsahl, a former prosecutor with the 7th Judicial Circuit, told First Coast News that the 14-year-old now risks a life sentence if convicted of murder as he is being prosecuted for.