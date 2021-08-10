Ahead of the infrastructure vote, Trump calls Mitch McConnell the “Most Overrated Man in Politics.”

Former President Donald Trump labeled Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell the “most overrated man in politics” on Tuesday, just hours before the Senate was set to vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure.

Trump, who has consistently expressed his opposition to the infrastructure bill, questioned McConnell’s support for it on Tuesday.

“No one will ever comprehend Mitch McConnell’s decision to let this non-infrastructure bill pass. In exchange for the massive whopper of a bill that will come, he has given up all of his leverage,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I’ve been quietly saying for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated politician in the country; now I don’t have to be. He’s worked so hard to ensure Biden’s success that now they’ll go for the big one, including the largest tax hikes in our country’s history.”

Just a snapshot.

twitter.com/bmwCURvDev

10 August 2021 â€“ ERIC BOLLING (@ericbolling)

The bipartisan bill appears to be on the verge of being passed by the Senate. The measure’s debate is anticipated to wrap up on Tuesday, and the House of Representatives is gearing up to take it up.

Enough Republicans voted in favor of its passage in the Senate. 68 senators voted yes on Sunday, including 18 Republicans, including McConnell.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.