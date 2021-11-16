Ahead of Julius Jones’ execution, Kim Kardashian explains the ‘Cold Machinery’ of the death penalty.

Jones, 41, is scheduled to be killed on Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester for the 1999 shooting death of businessman Paul Howell during a carjacking, but has maintained his innocence throughout.

However, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is still debating whether to accept the state Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation that Jones’ sentence be commuted to life in prison with the chance of parole.

Stitt has not said whether he will grant Jones mercy, but a growing chorus of celebrities, state Republican lawmakers, and religious organizations have encouraged him to accept the parole board’s recommendation.

Supporters, including Jones’ mother, Madeline Davis-Jones, went to the state Capitol on Monday in the hopes of meeting with Republican Gov. Rick Scott. He wasn’t available, according to a governor’s office official.

Later on Monday, Kardashian West stated she, Jones’ family, and allies are all “anxiously awaiting” a decision from Stitt in a lengthy Twitter thread.

He can either accept the Release Board’s decision (for the second time) to grant Julius clemency/life without the possibility of parole, or he can have him executed on Thursday the 18th.

I'd want to tell you about how the execution process works in Oklahoma. JuliusJones has been on death watch. He is alone in his jail cell, just feet away from the executioner's chamber, in preparation for his death on Nov. 18.

Julius, his family, and his entire team are optimistic that Stitt will do the right thing. Julius' family and close acquaintances were sent invitations to his execution today. Since his case was covered in The Last Defense, a documentary series produced by Viola Davis that premiered on ABC in 2018, the reality television star turned criminal justice reform crusader has advocated for Jones.

She paid him a visit. This is a condensed version of the information.