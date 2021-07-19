Ahead of an appeal hearing, Rodney Reed tells a rally, “We’ll Get There.”

Rodney Reed, a death row inmate, spoke to his supporters from jail during a rally in Texas before of an appeal hearing in his case.

Reed, 53, has been on death row for the 1996 rape and strangulation of 19-year-old Stacey Stites as she walked to work at a store in Bastrop, according to prosecutors.

Reed was arrested after his DNA was discovered inside Stites’ body, but he has maintained his innocence and claims that he and Stites had a consensual sexual relationship.

Reed’s lawyers claim that after his 1998 conviction, important evidence has surfaced that exonerates their client and implicates Stites’ then-fiancé Jimmy Fennell in her murder.

Reed’s execution was postponed by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in late 2019, only days before he was to be executed.

Reed’s appeal hearing, which has been postponed because to the pandemic, is expected to resume on Monday.

Reed’s supporters gathered outside the Bastrop County Courthouse on Saturday for a demonstration that included his mother and brother, according to KVUE.

“Hopefully, it will end right here in Bastrop, not just for Rodney, but for Stacey, for you and me, and for everyone involved,” his brother told the audience.

According to the station, Reed called in from jail, saying he hadn’t been able to communicate with most of his family in decades.

“Everything is moving slowly,” he told his fans. We’ll get there when the time comes. But we must persevere in our efforts to get there.”

“I want to convey that I love you all,” he continued. And I value each and every one of you.”

The Innocence Project has taken on Reed’s case, which has drawn the attention of celebrities such as Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West.

The reality TV star and wannabe lawyer described being with Reed in November 2019 when he learnt his execution had been postponed indefinitely.

She recently took to Twitter to express her continued support for Reed. Kardashian West captioned a photo of herself wearing a shirt with the same wording and Reed’s image, “I STAND WITH RODNEY REED.”

Reed’s lawyers claim that the. This is a condensed version of the information.