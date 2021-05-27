Ahead of a pivotal Senate vote, a poll finds that a majority of Americans support the Jan. 6 Commission.

According to a poll issued Thursday by YouGov and The Economist, 56 percent of American citizens approve of the commission “somewhat” or “strongly.” Only 29% of those polled claimed they were opposed to the panel.

The findings come as Senate Republicans are likely to stymie the commission’s creation measure. To take the bill forward, Democrats will need the support of at least ten Republicans in a procedural vote on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer labeled January 6 “one of the lowest moments in our democracy” in a floor speech before the vote.

The legislation, which was passed by the House of Representatives earlier this month, would create a 10-member committee comprised of five Democrats and five Republicans. During the panel’s investigation, both parties would have the authority to sign off on any subpoenas.

The panel would be tasked with investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the attack on the US Capitol, as well as any influencing elements that may have contributed to it. Some Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, are opposed to the committee because they believe it would overlook far-left political violence.

The lower chamber voted 252-175 in favor of the commission after months of talks. Thirty-five House Republicans defied their party and voted in favor of the bill.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, on the other hand, has slammed the bill as a “pure political exercise.”

“I don’t believe the superfluous commission that Democratic leaders propose will unearth important new information or encourage healing. “To be honest, I don’t think it’s even intended to achieve that,” the minority leader remarked.

Meanwhile, Schumer stated that Republicans are opposed to the package due to political considerations.

The fact appears to be that Senate Republicans reject the commission because they are concerned that it will upset Donald Trump and their party’s election messaging, according to Schumer. “Well, that’s too bad. This is really too crucial.”

President Joe Biden wants a bipartisan committee to investigate the insurgency, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

President Joe Biden wants a bipartisan committee to investigate the insurgency, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

"Certainly, he believes they should keep moving forward on this, and he wants to see the commission, the bipartisan committee."