Agents Meet a Massive Migrant Group of Hundreds at the Texas Border Wall

After landing at a border gate in Del Rio, Texas, on Monday morning, hundreds of migrants were reportedly met by the National Guard and US Border Patrol personnel.

According to a Fox News report, between 300 and 400 migrants, largely from Haiti, were observed arriving at the border crossing in the hopes of entering the United States. State troopers from Nebraska, Florida, and Texas, as well as personnel of the National Guard and Border Patrol, are said to have greeted the migrants.

NEW: I’m back at the border in Del Rio, Texas, where a large gathering of 300-400 migrants has gathered before a border wall gate in the hopes of being allowed to enter the United States. Many of the people are from Haiti. Troopers from Nebraska, Florida, and Texas are on the scene with the National Guard and Border Patrol.

19 July 2021 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA)

With indications that border patrol processing centers in the vicinity have already reached capacity and will not be able to process hundreds of new migrants on Monday, it was unclear what would happen to the group.

“Border Patrol is completely overburdened, and their processing centers are all over capacity, and they can’t manage a group this large, according to troopers. Concerns that the group will have to wait in the scorching heat,” Fox News’ Bill Melguin tweeted on Monday.

This is a developing news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.