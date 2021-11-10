After yelling racial slurs at women and children, a woman was sentenced to probation and community service.

After driving her automobile at three Black women and their five children while shouting racial obscenities, a white woman from Lynn, Massachusetts, was sentenced to nine months of probation.

Rhonda Wozniak, 61, was sentenced Tuesday in Lynn District Court, according to the Associated Press. According to a statement from Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office, Wozniak must also conduct 40 hours of community service and remain away from the victims in addition to her probation.

The incident occurred on July 28, 2020, in the evening. Wozniak approached the victims in a parking lot in Vinnin Square in Swampscott, Massachusetts, according to MassLive.

The children in question were between the ages of 5 and 12. They and the women were returning to their cars following a visit to Cookie Monstah, a cookie business.

According to the prosecution, Wozniak then “came rushing toward them in her motor vehicle, nearly hitting them.”

When one of the women urged Wozniak to slow down, she allegedly screamed racial obscenities and insults before telling them to “get back where they belong,” according to authorities. The woman called the cops right away to report the occurrence.

During her arraignment, Wozniak pled not guilty to the eight counts of civil rights violation, assault with a deadly weapon, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct, according to MassLive.

In a statement, Blodgett said, “The defendant’s actions were damaging and disrespectful, not just to the victims, but also to the community at large.”

Wozniak’s vehicle’s license plate was captured on film by one of the victims and on security video from a business, allowing her to be recognized.

Doug Ryan and Joe Simons, Wozniak’s attorneys, said in a statement that they were prepared for a trial but that their client “ultimately opted to plead guilty, and in exchange was sentenced to probation.”