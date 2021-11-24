After years of infertility struggles, a 50-year-old woman gives birth to a “miracle baby.”

After years of trying to create a child, a couple in North Carolina is enjoying the arrival of their new baby daughter.

Susie, 50, and Tony, 61, Troxler married 13 years ago and were unaware of the possibilities available to them when they first struggled to conceive naturally.

Susie told Good Morning America, “When we got married, we simply figured we’d get pregnant, and then it didn’t happen.” “But we’re both old-school, and nobody ever talked about IVF [in-vitro fertilization] when we were growing up. It didn’t even exist.” According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, one out of every four women in their 20s and early 30s will become pregnant in a single menstrual cycle. By the age of 40, only about one out of every ten women will become pregnant during a menstrual cycle.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a man’s fertility drops with age as well, albeit it is less predictable.

It wasn’t until three years ago, she said, that a new OBGYN, Dr. Carolyn Harraway-Smith of Cone Health Women’s Hospital, asked if she had any worries or questions for the first time.

“I stated that we hadn’t gotten pregnant because she inquired, and she said, ‘OK, we can work on that,'” Susie told GMA.

Susie was then directed to a reproductive endocrinologist, who revealed she had fibroids, which would require surgery to remove. Despite their removal, she was warned that she and her husband would still be unable to conceive naturally due to her age and health concerns on her husband’s side, according to GMA.

After failing to develop a viable embryo after several rounds of IVF, which cost thousands of dollars per session, the couple decided to attempt egg donation.

When a donor's eggs are surgically taken from their ovaries, egg donation is possible. The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) claims that "An embryologist examines the eggs once they have been extracted. The eggs are then surrounded or injected with sperm from the male spouse or a sperm bank." After their first embryo transfer failed, they decided to try again in February 2021 with their last healthy frozen embryo.