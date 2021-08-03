After yanking the wheel from his wife during an argument, a man died in a car accident.

During an altercation with his wife, a Texas man allegedly pulled on the steering wheel, leading her to flip the car over, resulting in his death in a car accident.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating an event that occurred in the 2800 block of Interstate 27 northbound around 5:11 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

A GMC Envoy was heading northbound in the access road when it drifted to the right and left the road, according to police. The vehicle turned over and came to a stop in a business parking lot, according to a news release.

As the vehicle flipped, a male passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. With critical injuries, the driver was transferred to University Medical Center.

According to Everything Lubbock, the Lubbock Police Department has now provided more facts about the crash, confirming that the driver and passenger were husband and wife who had been bickering before to the tragedy.

According to a police record acquired by the Lexington Herald Leader, the wife told the Lubbock Police Department that she was trying to divorce the husband because he was “treating her badly” and they were having other relationship troubles.

Her husband had been residing at a local La Quinta motel, she said, and they were no longer living together.

On July 31, the couple was together, but the husband was being a “jerk,” so the woman stated she was going to drop him off at the hotel.

According to the police report, the husband became enraged and “yanked the wheel,” forcing the wife to veer off the road and overturn the vehicle numerous times.

On a northbound I-27 access road, a responding police officer saw tire marks. The officer then noticed a 2004 GMC Envoy in a parking lot that had been flipped onto its roof.

The body of the spouse was discovered next to the vehicle, wrapped in a white blanket.

By the time emergency personnel came, the woman was still locked inside the vehicle. Police noted that the woman’s knees and ankles seemed “severely wounded, probably broken” as paramedics struggled to extricate her from the SUV.

According to sources. This is a condensed version of the information.