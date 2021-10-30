After withdrawing his re-election bid, Adam Kinzinger slams the “tribes above solutions” mentality.

Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, lambasted the country’s current political division and criticized what he called the “tribes over solutions” approach.

Kinzinger, a vocal opponent of US President Donald Trump, announced his decision not to run for re-election in a video uploaded online on Friday. That decision came after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzer, a Democrat, signed a new congressional map into law that would have combined Kinzinger’s district with that of Republican Representative Darin LaHood, potentially setting the stage for a bruising incumbent-versus-incumbent primary ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Kinzinger published a new video on Saturday, imploring Americans to put their differences aside and put the country first. The Republican lawmaker launched a political campaign dubbed “Country First” earlier this year with the objective of supporting candidates who would challenge Trump’s GOP supremacy.

“Our country is in jeopardy,” Kinzinger warned in a video message released on Saturday. The lawmaker claimed that the country’s leaders “failed us,” blaming “politicians from both parties” for the failure. He stated that the United States is “in serious jeopardy now” as a result of divisiveness.

I’m not going anywhere, believe me.

This isn’t a case of resignation, submission, or surrender.

"Too many have preferred debate over answers, tribes over solutions, and name-calling over cooperation," Kinzinger added. "It's a disease that's wreaking havoc on our relationships and our government." He claimed that the current schism is endangering the country's future and is "rotting us from within." "To believe the politicians who got us into this situation are going to get us out of it is the definition of insanity," the Republican legislator declared. He claims that the current political elite benefits from the American society's divisions. Politicians and the media's "secret to power and money" is "scare the crap out of us," Kinzinger continued.

Following the attack on the US Capitol by Trump's supporters in January, Kinzinger was one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach him.