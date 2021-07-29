After waking him up during a house fire, a dog ‘saved’ a man’s life.

A Florida man’s life was “saved” when his dog awoke him in the middle of the night to warn him about a fire that had broken out at his home due to a lightning strike.

Joel Rosa of Tangerine, Florida, was awoken at 3 a.m. on Wednesday by his dog Maggie barking incessantly, alerting him to a fire that had started when his home was struck by lightning.

“She woke me up at like 3 in the morning, barking,” he told NBC station WMTV. When I awoke, I heard a noise on the roof. So, I stepped outside from the upstairs porch and noticed the fire on the right side.

“It was terrifying, terrifying because I was trying to… At first, I believed I could halt it on my own, even from outside.”

Rosa instantly called the fire department, which dispatched firefighters to the property, which had partially collapsed after a portion of the fire had burnt through the roof.

Rosa “should definitely appreciate his pet for waking him up,” according to Lisa McDonald, an Orange County Fire Rescue official, who told WMTV that the fire burned through around 80% of his 7,000-square-foot home.

Clayton Street has been evacuated due to a fire. 80 percent of a 7000 sq ft home is involved. Storms on Monday evening resulted in a lightning strike to the residence. Residents were successfully evacuated after a dog warned them to the fire. The American Red Cross is aiding. pic.twitter.com/Keir4iVk4b

July 28, 2021 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue)

Maggie was hailed by Rosa to WMTV on Wednesday, who said, “Oh, she’s my hero.” My puppy is my best friend. It’s incredible. She, I believe, saved my life.”

The number of big fires in the United States has increased dramatically in recent months as a result of extreme weather, but there are presently no active wildfires in Florida, which has escaped significant damage this season.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are currently 81 significant wildfires burning in the United States, following a heatwave and drought in early July that led blazes to erupt across the West Coast.

The blazes, which have burnt over 1.6 million acres so far, are being fought by over 21,400 wildland firefighters and incident management teams. This is a condensed version of the information.