After voting against COVID relief, Biden displays a list of Republicans who support it: ‘There are certain people who have no shame.’

President Joe Biden took a shot at Republicans who, despite voting against COVID-19 relief, now promoting its benefits.

On Thursday, while speaking about the economy at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Biden brought out what he claimed was a list of GOP lawmakers who had engaged in the behavior.

“Not a single one of my Republican friends in Congress voted for the rescue plan,” Trump added, referring to a $1.9 trillion coronavirus package passed in mid-March. “I’m not going to disgrace any of them, but I have a list of how they’re bragging about the rescue plan back in their districts.”

The politicians, according to Biden, were touting the bill’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund and funding for community health care facilities.

“I mean, some individuals have no shame,” the president continued. But I’m content. I’m glad they realized how beneficial it was to their citizens. That’s ok for me. But don’t stand in the way of what we still need to achieve if you’re going to try to claim credit for what you’ve done.”

Biden did not name the members, but photos showed Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House Republicans’ No. 1 and No. 3 respectively, on the list.

[email protected] carries a card with Republican members of Congress who voted against the COVID Relief Bill but are now campaigning for it in their home states. JxccBstcxx (https://twitter.com/JxccBstcxx)

May 27, 2021 â€“ Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt)

The Republican congressmen who were pushing the bill were previously profiled by the Washington Post. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) also announced earlier this month that it will air commercials criticizing numerous House Republicans, including McCarthy, for promoting portions of the relief plan that they opposed.

Biden’s American Rescue Plan included $1,400 direct payments to anyone earning less than $75,000 per year, $350 billion in state and local aid, $14 billion in vaccine distribution, and $170 billion in school reopenings. It will also provide an extra $300 in weekly jobless benefits through September, as well as a $3,600 child tax credit.

Biden stated Thursday that his economic program is “working,” but that more substantial expenditure packages are needed, such as his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan, which will invest. This is a condensed version of the information.