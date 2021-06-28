After visiting the Surfside Collapse Site, a Rabbi describes a “suffering of Biblical proportions.”

The image at the Surfside building collapse site was recently characterized by a Florida rabbi as “pain of biblical proportions.”

“The suffering in Miami is of biblical proportions,” remarked Rabbi Jonathan Berkun of the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center on Facebook. It’s agonizing to wait, not knowing, hoping, and praying. Some people are stunned and sit silently. Some people cry. And some people require a 15-month-long hug in order to cry.”

While visiting the site of the fallen building, Berkun, a Miami Beach Police Chaplain, said he encountered many familiar faces, including members of the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center.

“People of different ages and ethnicities were present. Cubans, Puerto Ricans, Argentinians, Venezuelans, Peruvians, Colombians, Israelis, and others make up the Miami population. Berkun wrote, “Everyone is either related or grew up together; everyone is a tribe within our Tribe.” “There is a great deal of suffering here, and it has spread across the Miami community. It makes no difference what language we speak, where we came from, what denomination we identify with, or which shul we attend. We are all linked in some way. We’re all in this dark abyss of anguish and pain together.”

Berkun added, “May all our lost loved ones be found alive. If not, may we then find a way through this devastation, somehow, together.”

Throughout the post, Berkun detailed the different people he met while visiting the site, who were waiting to possibly be reconnected with their loved ones.

Last week, a portion of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, collapsed, leaving several dead and hundreds more still unaccounted for.

During a recent press conference, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that the official death toll rose to nine and there were still 152 individuals unaccounted for.

“I want to stress, since the beginning, these numbers have been very, very fluid and they will continue to be subject to change,” Cava said. “It’s very important to keep in mind that these numbers are not final.”

In addition to Rabbi Berkun, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz recently reported that several other Jewish leaders in the Miami-Dade area have come together to help provide support for families affected by the building’s collapse.

The Times of Jerusalem also reported that at least 20.