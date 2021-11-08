After video surfaced of him with guns, the Las Vegas Raiders released Damon Arnette.

During a conference call, Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock announced Arnette’s dismissal, calling it a “very hard choice.”

“Damon Arnette was waived today…

We spent a lot of time, effort, and money trying to help him in every aspect of his life “During the call, Mayock stated. “Over the last year or so, there have been a number of horrible mistakes, but we can’t stand, we can’t stand the footage of Damon with a gun threatening to kill someone.” Mayock stated, “The material was abhorrent, antithetical to our principles, and our owner Mark Davis has been very clear and consistent that this is not how we will conduct ourselves in this community.” “The Raiders will not accept this type of behavior,” he said. Mayock also stated during the conference call that if Arnette “cleans up his life,” he “knows he can make a living within the NFL, but not with the Raiders right now.” Mayock also acknowledged the “substantial concern” that surrounded Arnette prior to the 2020 draft, according to ESPN, but he thought the risk was “acceptable.” “Clearly, we were out of the loop. That is entirely my fault “According to ESPN, Mayock stated.

Arnette’s decision to be released comes after videos of him wielding several guns and threatening to kill someone leaked on social media.

“I will kill you on everything I love,” Arnette says in the video while clutching one gun.

Arnette was shown holding numerous more guns and continuously saying that he would kill someone as the film progressed.

Arnette was picked by the Raiders with the team’s 19th pick in 2020 after playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Arnette has been on the Raiders’ injured reserve list since early October, but during his stint in the league he had 29 total tackles and three pass deflections.

In addition to Arnette, the Raiders also dismissed wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who was one of the team's draft picks in 2020. Ruggs was detained and charged with driving, but he was released.