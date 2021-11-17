After using the word ‘transition,’ one Donald Trump adviser scurried out of town.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien left Washington on November 17 for a three-country trip to Asia, stopping in Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Since becoming national security advisor in September 2019, O’Brien has focused on China, and he was expressing shared worries about Beijing’s aggressive actions and territorial claims in the South China Sea.

It was unprecedented for the president’s top national security adviser to depart the capital during a presidential transition. But neither O’Brien nor the Trump administration were ordinary. Normally a close confidante of the president and the person in charge of keeping the trains on time, Trump’s fourth national security adviser went virtually unnoticed. He didn’t have the president’s ear, and while being a Republican, he was out of touch with the permanent establishment, which was growing increasingly concerned about the president and the transition.

His departure was motivated by a personal matter rather than a geopolitical crisis: O’Brien had made a comment that contradicted the president. “We’ll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council if the Biden-Harris ticket is decided to be the winner—and certainly things seem that way today,” O’Brien remarked at the Global Security Forum. “There’s no doubt in my mind.” In a dig at Trump’s refusal to capitulate and the White House’s lack of movement on Joe Biden’s transition, O’Brien stated the new government “deserve[s]some time to come in and implement their plans.” O’Brien became a non-person at the White House and in the eyes of President Trump.

O'Brien was the first high-ranking official to oppose Trump. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on the other hand, has guaranteed a "smooth transition to a second Trump administration." The State Department and the foreign world were taken aback, with many assuming that Trump would not leave office. "We're reminding everyone that all the votes haven't been counted," Pompeo said later on Fox News when questioned about all of the foreign leaders who had already congratulated Joe Biden on his victory. Rudy Giuliani, a former prosecutor, attempted to make that case.