After using the N-word on a Facebook post, the NAACP has called for a Louisiana teacher’s dismissal.

After a local teacher allegedly used the n-word in a Facebook post, the Louisiana National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is demanding for her dismissal.

Julie Colley, a teacher at Lafayette’s Ossun Elementary School, is accused of using the anti-Black slur in a Facebook group called “Whatz Going On in Acadiana.” Acadiana refers to the state’s southern section, which includes 22 parishes. The region is noted for its cultural influences of French, Creole, and Cajun.

The article featured a back-to-school giveaway in a Lafayette neighborhood. Colley allegedly said, “I’m not going at 6:30. Cameron St?” in reference to the event’s scheduled hour. After dark, that’s [n-word]ville lol.” Several screenshots of her claimed remark have already been published on social media.

Since then, the original post has been removed from the group’s page.

Colley is a tutor and the in-school suspension facilitator at the elementary school, according to reports.

The state NAACP demanded that Colley be fired by Irma Duplechain Trosclair, the superintendent of the Lafayette Parish School System.

, particularly Black and Brown people, Indigenous peoples, and immigrants, or from any ability to continue to teach this mentality to innocent youngsters entrusted to her care,” stated Marja Broussard, vice president of the Louisiana NAACP.

“Especially since history has shown that the school-to-prison pipeline is perpetuated by this racist ideology Ms. Colley so comfortably displayed to the worldâ€”that Blacks will always be the ‘N-word,’ and only worthy of enslavement, prisons, and torn-down businesses on the North Side of town, where it’s too dark for any human dignity after 6:30 p.m.,” the statement continued.

Trosclair has also been urged by the NAACP to provide all employees with racial and cultural diversity training. The group also urged that the superintendent take steps to guarantee that school staffs, leadership teams, and student bodies are more ethnically diverse.

“[The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS)] is aware of the problem and is undertaking an extensive investigation. “No further information will be released because this is a personnel matter,” LPSS Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson stated in a statement.

The majority of students at Ossun Elementary School, which is located on the city's north side, are African-American.