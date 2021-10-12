After two years, a wild elk is free of a tire wrapped around its neck.

A vehicle tire that had been stuck around the neck of a wild elk for at least two years was finally removed by wildlife officers.

Residents are now being urged to live ethically and to consider the impact of human garbage on animals.

Staff from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) had been aware of the bull elk for some time, having first seen it with the tire around its neck near Mount Evans in July 2019.

Since then, the elk had been observed on occasion but had vanished for long periods of time, reportedly roaming between Park and Jefferson Counties in Colorado.

After four efforts during the summer and three more attempts in the last week, CPW officers Dawson Swanson and Scott Murdoch were able to locate and tranquilize the bull on Saturday night local time, following a tip from a resident.

Swanson and Murdoch began removing the tire from the elk’s neck once it had been brought down. Unfortunately, due to a steel lining, the officers were unable to cut through the tire. The only way to get it off was to take the antlers off the elk.

“It wasn’t easy,” Murdoch said in a statement released by CPW. “We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was fluid, and we needed to get the tire off any way we could.” Despite the weight of the tire and the detritus of pine needles and dirt inside, the police were shocked at how unharmed the elk’s neck seemed. The elk is now estimated to be roughly 35 pounds lighter than it was before the tire and antlers were removed.

The elk weighed more than 600 pounds and was estimated to be around four and a half years old. “A fair size bull,” Murdoch said of the animal. Officials reversed the animal’s anesthesia and released it once the tire was removed.

The animal got the tire caught around its neck when it was young and didn’t have antlers, or during the winter when its antlers had been shed, according to the CPW press release.

“This is the story of the saga.” This is a condensed version of the information.