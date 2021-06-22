After two months, a lost Husky is reunited with his owner in a heartwarming moment.

Snow, a 9-month-old Siberian Husky, was reunited with her owner on Sunday after going lost for two months. The Miami-Dade Police Department uploaded video of the reunion, which shows an ecstatic Snow assaulting her owner with tail wags and puppy kisses.

In a Facebook post, the agency added, “Last night, our Midwest District Sergeant Grisell Fernandez was able to locate Snow and reunite her with her owner!” “It’s all in the puppy kisses.”

Snow got out two months ago, ran from house and into the street, according to a representative for the Miami-Dade Police Department. She didn’t get too far on her own, though. Surveillance footage from neighboring Ring cameras and other security cameras captured someone in a car approaching Snow, seizing her, and driving away. The tape was utilized by police to identify the vehicle, track down its owner, and locate Snow. Finding Snow, however, was not as simple as it may appear.

According to a police department representative, incidents like these often take a long time to resolve. Despite the fact that the police possessed video of the vehicle, he said identifying it and contacting its owner can be challenging for a variety of reasons. Police frequently discover that the last known phone number has been disconnected. Alternatively, the latest known address is no longer valid. The person driving the car isn’t always the owner, and cops must seek down the person who borrowed it.

In this case, in particular, it did take investigators some time to both identify the car and make contact with its owner, though it is not known which part took the bulk of the time. But the police’s determination ultimately led to a happy ending for Snow.

Though the puppy has been safely returned to her owner, the police department’s work isn’t done. “We have to investigate it to make sure there’s no criminal activity involved,” the spokesperson told This website. As of now, no arrests have been made.

Though the footage gathered clearly shows a person taking the dog, police cannot immediately prove criminal activity because the dog was loose. "We have to prove intent," the spokesperson said. Police have to determine if the person who took Snow did so with the.