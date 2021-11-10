After two children were discovered dead and bound in car seats, their mother was charged with murder.

On Tuesday, a lady was arrested and charged with killing her 7-year-old daughter and 10-month-old baby.

According to a statement from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, police responded to a 911 call from a truck driver who reported he noticed an automobile parked in a ditch in Hillsborough, New Jersey, at around 7:40 a.m.

According to the truck driver’s father, when he discovered Yuhwei Chou, 36, and her children in the car, he immediately phoned the cops.

Robert Long, the caller’s father, told CBS New York that his son was “shook up.” “He claimed he came across a lady in the ditch and asked her if she was okay, to which she replied, “I believe not.” Then he saw the babies, and he immediately contacted the cops.” Chou was found in her car with her two children, 7-year-old Samantha Ross and 10-month-old Paul Ross, when police arrived.

Both children were tied and bound in their car seats, according to authorities, and were unconscious. At the spot, they were pronounced deceased.

Chou and her family kept to themselves, according to neighbors, but authorities had been seen at the house before.

Austen Wang-Bailey, a neighbor, said they would have intervened if they had suspected the children were in danger.

“What might I have done differently? I’m not sure what I could have said.” Wang-Bailey had enquired.

The motivation is still being looked into. Chou faces two counts of first-degree murder and will be booked into the local jail following a medical examination, according to authorities. An autopsy is still being conducted to ascertain the official cause of death.

A lady was charged in May with murdering her two children with a butcher cleaver in Arizona. According to the Washington Newsday, the woman was murdered after a disagreement with her husband about moving to Japan.

Yui Inoue, 40, has been charged with two counts of murder in the first degree.

Inoue drove to a nearby police station and told one of the officers she was “hearing voices telling her to kill her kids,” according to police.

The bodies of her 7-year-old and 9-year-old children were discovered lifeless when police arrived on the scene. Police said they attended to an earlier in the day. This is a condensed version of the information.