After Trump was booed at a rally, Jenna Ellis claims the GOP will not support Pence over his support for vaccines.

Jenna Ellis, who previously served as former President Donald Trump’s attorney, believes that former Vice President Mike Pence will be unable to attract conservative support because of his stance on vaccines.

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence applauded the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, allowing it to be sold in the United States. He used the “big news” to tout the Trump administration’s financial commitment, which aided in the delivery of safe and efficient vaccines within a year of the pandemic’s start.

For the following reasons, no conservative will vote for Pence again: this is virtually an endorsement of mandates. https://t.co/0Mp1zoTwLr

Ellis attacked Pence’s enthusiasm for the FDA approval in a tweet of her own, calling it “basically a support of mandates.” She went on to state that “no conservative will ever vote for Pence again” as a result of the “endorsement.”

Several people responded to Ellis’ tweet by inquiring about her interpretation of Pence’s words as support for vaccine requirements. Others interpreted his tweet as an attempt to push others to get vaccinated, while others saw it as a sign of joy with the Trump administration’s accomplishments.

Pence oversaw the White House Coronavirus Task Force during Trump’s presidency. In August, he recommended young conservatives to get inoculated. Pence told participants at the Young America’s Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference that anyone who is unsure about the vaccine should consult their doctor and “get the best advice you can,” as he and his family had received the shot.

Despite the fact that the Trump administration was instrumental in the vaccine’s development and promotion, polls show Republicans are more dubious of the vaccine than Democrats.

The former president, who was vaccinated himself, attempted to urge his supporters to get the vaccine at a rally in Alabama on Saturday. While Trump emphasized that he "totally believes in your freedoms," he also recommended that people get vaccinated, saying, "It's good." "Immunize yourself." Boos greeted Trump's statements, to which he responded, "That's all."